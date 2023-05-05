IMF to conclude Pakistan bailout review after pending financing approval2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 07:17 PM IST
Pakistan and the IMF have been discussing fiscal policy measures in the review since February, aiming to resume stalled funding of $1.1 billion
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is working with Pakistan to conclude a ninth review of a bailout programme, its mission chief said on Friday of the funding critical for the cash-strapped nation to avert an economic collapse.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×