Immigration news for Indians: New Zealand launches Parent Boost Visa

The New Zealand government is launching a new Parent Boost Visa, a multiple-entry visitor visa that allows parents of New Zealand citizens and residents to visit for up to five years. The Parent Boost Visa holders can apply for a second visa, enabling a total stay of up to 10 years, provided they continue to meet all eligibility requirements.

Opening on September 29, 2025, the Parent Boost is a visitor visa, not a pathway to residence, and parents are expected to leave before it expires. People who remain in New Zealand after their visas expire are automatically liable for deportation. For those seeking permanent residency, the existing Parent Resident Visa remains available.

Eligibility: Applicants must demonstrate that they are of good character, meet the acceptable standard of health (aligning with the standard for residence). There is no English language proficiency requirement.

Sponsorship: Applicants must have an eligible sponsor who is:

• Their biological or adopted child

• A New Zealand citizen or resident

The sponsor must also agree to take on specific responsibilities for the full duration of the visa, including:

• Covering essential costs such as accommodation and daily living costs

• Ensuring access to health and financial support

• Covering costs related to repatriation or deportation, if required

Citizens and residents can sponsor jointly with either their partner or an adult sibling.

Financial requirements: Applicants must meet one of the following financial criteria:

• The sponsor earns at least the New Zealand median wage (or 1.5 times the median wage for joint sponsors) to sponsor one parent, with the amount increasing by 0.5 times the median wage for additional parents being sponsored, or

• The parent(s) have a personal income equivalent to New Zealand Superannuation, currently NZD $32,611.28 gross per annum for a single parent and NZD $49,552.88 for a couple, or

• The parent(s) have sufficient personal funds: NZD $160,000 for a single applicant or NZD $250,000 for a couple.

Health insurance: Applicants must hold at least one year of health insurance that covers:

• Emergency medical care (minimum NZD $250,000 a year)

• Repatriation

• Return of remains

• Cancer treatment (minimum NZD $100,000)

They must also maintain valid health insurance for the entire duration of their stay in New Zealand. Not maintaining valid health insurance while in New Zealand may impact a person’s eligibility for future visas, including residence under the Parent Category. It may also result in visa cancellation or make the individual liable for deportation.

Applicants will be required to undergo two health assessments to ensure they are of an acceptable standard of health. The first health check is completed as part of the initial visa application.

In the third year of the visa, applicants must get a second health check while outside of New Zealand. They will also need to show proof that they have held valid health insurance while visiting New Zealand.

How to apply: Apply online through the Immigration New Zealand (INZ) website when the applications open on September 29, 2025.

Visa fees: The cost of the visa is NZD $3,000 for most applicants and NZD $2,450 for applicants eligible for the Pacific fee band. This includes both the immigration fee and levy. An International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy of NZD $100 will also be charged.

After three years, there is an additional processing fee for the third-year health check of NZD $325 for most people, or NZD $240 if eligible for the Pacific fee band.

Processing: Within 4 months.

Can Parent Boost Visa holders work or study while in New Zealand? As with other visitor visas, Parent Boost Visa holders may study for up to three months each year or undertake remote work (for an offshore employer). For more substantial work or study, they will need to apply for the appropriate visa.

Some parents who come to New Zealand on a Parent Boost Visa and receive income (either from remote work or passive income sources) may trigger New Zealand tax obligations.

How does Parent Boost compare to the other existing parent visas? • The Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa allows parents to come to New Zealand for 18 months within a three-year period for a maximum of six months at a time.

• The Parent Resident Visa provides 2,500 places per annum for residence (through a ballot system).

• The Parent Retirement Resident Visa provides residence to parents who will invest at least NZD $1 million in New Zealand bonds, shares or property (excluding their home) for at least four years.