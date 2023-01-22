‘Impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra’: DMK ridicules BJP TN chief Annamalai over his 'padayatra'1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 02:23 PM IST
DMK ridiculed BJP TN chief K Annamalai over his 'padayatra', saying it was the ‘impact of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra'
The ruling DMK on Sunday mocked at BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai saying his scheduled state-wide padayatra is the impact of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing, Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×