Impact on mini-grid villages healthcare infra and education worse than in 2020

“According to recent SPI surveys conducted in mini-grid villages, 61% of the participants responded that availability of essential services this year was better than the lockdown in 2020. Family income also showed improvement as compared to the first lockdown as 29% of respondents expressed that 10 to 25% of their family income this year was impacted due to the lockdown due to better preparedness. Whereas around 1.6% of respondents faced no impact of the lockdown in their incomes," the statement said.

