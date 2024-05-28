Imphal inundated, landslides and flashfloods in Meghalaya, Orange alert in Tripura: Aftermath of Cyclone Remal
Landslides were reported on the Shillong-Mawlai Bypass, while flashfloods took place in Langkyrding, Pynthorbah, Polo, Sawfurlong and Demseiniong areas in aftermath of Cyclone Remal
Several areas in Imphal of Manipur were inundated, and heavy rainfall caused havoc in various parts of Assam following Cyclone Remal. At least one died and 17 others were injured in different parts of Assam due to heavy rains. Two persons were killed and over 500 others were injured as heavy rain lashed Meghalaya in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal.