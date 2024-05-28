Several areas in Imphal of Manipur were inundated, and heavy rainfall caused havoc in various parts of Assam following Cyclone Remal. At least one died and 17 others were injured in different parts of Assam due to heavy rains. Two persons were killed and over 500 others were injured as heavy rain lashed Meghalaya in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Meghalaya, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said relentless downpour following Cyclone Remal has affected around 17 villages and damaged several houses. Landslides were reported on the Shillong-Mawlai Bypass and at Bivar Road, while flashfloods took place in Langkyrding, Pynthorbah, Polo, Sawfurlong and Demseiniong areas.

Officials said several trees and electrical wires were uprooted in different parts of Shillong city, they said.

Meanwhile, the weather department has sounded an Orange alert in many districts of Tripura witnessing heavy rains. The weather forecast has been done for the 24 hours commencing from the morning of Wednesday till the morning of Thursday, stated IMD.

Several districts in Assam have been placed on alert due to a forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from Cyclone Remal, which made landfall in West Bengal and neighboring Bangladesh. As many as 12 students injured in Dhekiajuli area in Sonitpur district after a tree branch fell on a school bus. Injured were rescued and sent for medical care.

In Mizoram, heavy rains in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal caused a stone quarry to collapse, trapping dozens and killing at least 17. Rescue workers on the outskirts of Mizoram's state capital of Aizawl used heavy-duty excavators to cut through stone slabs while battling heavy rain and loose soil at the site.

"There have been incessant rains in the wake of cyclone Remal, which led to the quarry collapse," a state disaster management official in Mizoram told Reuters. Cyclone Remal has claimed 27 lives in Aizawl district following landslides.

In Nagaland, four people have died and more than 40 houses were damaged in Nagaland in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal.

(With agency inputs)

