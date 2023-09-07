Imported Scotch whisky to pose ‘very little’ competition to local Indian whisky says Scotch Whisky Association2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Imported Scotch whisky will pose ‘very little’ direct competition to local Indian whisky because of its small size in India says Scotch Whisky Association amid talks between India, UK over free trade agreement.
The domestic demographic structure and the strong prospects for India's long-term economic growth present plenty of room for Indian and Scotch whiskies to prosper in the world's biggest whisky market, an industry association said on Wednesday.
