Imran Khan admits Pakistan's foreign policy dependent on Beijing

The leaders also reaffirmed that close strategic ties and deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China are time-tested and timeless. The bilateral relationship served the interest of both countries and was the historic choice of both peoples. The Pakistan side underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship is the cornerstone of its foreign policy and that closest friendship with China enjoys the abiding support of the people of Pakistan, said the statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}