"I thought of this as there was Azaan going on and on the other side, Imran Khan is taking out his container and making noise. My conscience did not approve of this. I decided this suddenly... I conspired against Imran Khan from the day he kicked off his long march from Lahore. I made up my mind that I will not leave him alive," as per a video of the shooter shared on social media.

