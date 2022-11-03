India said on Thursday that it is closely monitoring the current developments in the wake of the shooting incident in Pakistan's Punjab province that injured the former prime minister Imran Khan.
"It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on it and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on the firing at former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's rally in Wazirabad.
Imran Khan was hurt during his long marchprotestagainst the ruling coalition inPunjab province of Pakistan, when shots were fired close to his container, according to ARY News.
The suspect caught by police for carrying out gunfire during PTI long march has said he wanted to kill PTI chairman Imran Khan because "he was misleading the public," media reports said.
When the police asked why he committed the crime, the shooter said, "Imran Khan was misleading people and I could not tolerate it so I tried to kill him. I tried my best to kill him. I tried killing only Imran Khan and no one else."
"I thought of this as there was Azaan going on and on the other side, Imran Khan is taking out his container and making noise. My conscience did not approve of this. I decided this suddenly... I conspired against Imran Khan from the day he kicked off his long march from Lahore. I made up my mind that I will not leave him alive," as per a video of the shooter shared on social media.
Responding to whether there was someone else in the conspiracy, the shooter said, "I have conspired this alone and no one else is involved in this. I came on a bike and I parked it at my uncle's shop. He has a motorcycle showroom."
Giving an update on Imran Khan's health, Omar Ayub Khan, Additional General Secretary PTI tweeted that Imran Khan is being operated upon in Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore. "Doctors will brief after the operation Inshallah. Prayers needed for the complete & speedy recovery of Khan Sb & all our injured colleagues."
Seven people were hurt and one person died in the shooting incident, according to the Punjab police. As per the police, the deceased has been identified as Muazzam Nawaz, reported Dawn.
Marriyum Aurangzeb, the minister of information for Pakistan, has meanwhile urged the Punjab police to immediately secure the crime scene and seal Imran Khan's container in order to facilitate an investigation.
Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the PML-N, also denounced the shooting incident involving PTI leader Imran Khan and party members.
Earlier, Faisal Javed Khan, a Senator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who was injured in "the firing incident" near the container carrying Imran Khan during the long march, said it was an "assassination attempt" on the former Pakistan Prime Minister, according to media reports.
Imran Khan is being taken to a hospital and is safe, according to PTI. Faisal Javed Khan, who was covered in blood from the wounds he received in the shooting incident, claimed to have been hurt during the "assassination attempt" on Imran Khan.
Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, requested a report from Rana Sanaullah, the interior minister. He also gave the Interior Minister the order to request a report from the IGP and Chief Secretary of Punjab.
PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Ahmed Chatta and Umar Dar were also injured in the incident, he added, according to ARY News.
Since the incident happened in Punjab, the province's chief minister, Parvez Elahi, gave the provincial IGP instructions to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report.
"Those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care," the Chief Minister said.
The incident happened as the Haqeeqi March of Imran Khan entered Wazirabad. There was a stampede after the gunfire. According to reports, everyone on the container, including the PTI leaders, panicked.
The convoy had arrived close to Zafarali Khan Chowk when shots were fired, according to ARY News. Five people were reportedly hurt during the shooting incident, according to media reports citing sources. The injured have been transported in ambulances to the hospital.
