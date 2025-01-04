Speaking with media persons at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail where he is lodged since August 2023, Imran Khan said he was ‘indirectly approached’

Imran Khan, Pakistan's jailed former prime minister, has claimed that he was offered the option of going into exile abroad for three years, an offer he claims to have declined because he will "live and die" in his own country. In a post on X, Imran Khan stated, "I was offered the opportunity of a three-year exile while I was in Attock Jail, but I will live and die in Pakistan."

Speaking with media persons at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail where he is lodged since August 2023, Imran Khan said he was “indirectly approached" with an offer to transfer him to his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

However, Imran Khan said on X, he refused the offer. "My stance is clear: release my detained workers and leaders first. Only then will I consider discussing my personal situation," the 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder also asserted that he believes Pakistan’s decisions should be made within the country but global voices will arise when it comes to violation of basic human rights.

He said, “However, when it comes to basic human rights, voices will naturally rise globally. Institutions like the United Nations exist for this purpose. Enlightened people all over the world raise their voices against violation of basic rights."

“The absurd manner in which Khalid Khurshid (former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister) was sentenced to 34 years in prison demonstrates that there is no rule of law in our country any more, and a terrible undeclared dictatorship prevails," he said.

“Even in Musharraf’s era, we criticised military interference but never faced such oppression and fascism," he said.

On May 9, 2023, Imran Khan's party supporters allegedly attacked several military installations, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the ISI building in Faisalabad, to vent their anger against the arrest of their party founder in a corruption case.