Imran Khan's PTI nominates Omar Ayub as prime minister candidate

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday nominated Omar Ayub as its prime minister candidate. The development comes a day after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif picked his brother Shehbaz Sharif as the prime ministerial candidate from their party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Independent candidates backed by jailed former premier Imran Khan have won 92 seats in last week's election, making them the largest group, but they cannot form a government on their own, having run as individuals and not a party.

