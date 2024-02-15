Hello User
Imran Khan's PTI nominates Omar Ayub as prime minister candidate
BREAKING NEWS

Imran Khan's PTI nominates Omar Ayub as prime minister candidate

Livemint

  • Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has nominated Omar Ayub as its prime minister candidate

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday nominated Omar Ayub as its prime minister candidate. The development comes a day after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif picked his brother Shehbaz Sharif as the prime ministerial candidate from their party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Independent candidates backed by jailed former premier Imran Khan have won 92 seats in last week's election, making them the largest group, but they cannot form a government on their own, having run as individuals and not a party.

This is a breaking report, more details are being updated, please refresh the page

