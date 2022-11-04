Imran Khan's ex-wives condemn the attack, thank the bystander who saved him

Imran Khan's ex-wives condemn the attack, thank the bystander who saved him2 min read . 06:29 PM IST
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan's ex wives condemned the attack on him. His first wive thanked the bystander who saved his life
The former spouse of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith, expressed relief when Dr. Faisal Sultan indicated that the PTI Chairman's condition is stable and commended the person who prevented the attack on the former PM during the party's long march in Gujranwala.
Goldsmith posted a message on Twitter thanking the person who arrested the assailant when it was revealed that Imran Khan was safe and stable following the "assassination attempt."
"The news we dread... Thank God he's okay. And thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the gunman," she tweeted.
Imran Khan, chairman of the PTI, is in stable condition, according to Dr Faisal Sultan, a former health adviser to the prime minister.
"But according to X-rays and scans, there are fragments of bullets in his legs and there's a chip in his tibia shin bone," he told media persons outside the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, The Dawn reported.
Sultan continued by saying that Imran Khan had been transferred to the operating room for additional assessment and the removal of bullet fragments.
During his lengthy march against the ruling coalition in Pakistan's Punjab region, Imran Khan was hurt when shots were fired at his container close to Allah Walla Chowk, according to ARY News.
The ex-wife of Imran Khan celebrates the young man who thwarts the assassin's plan in a series of tweets.
She also praised another man who died while saving the PTI Chief and conveyed her condolences to his family.
"Another hero, who tried to stop the gunman, who very sadly didn't survive. Condolences to his family," Imran Khan's ex-wife tweeted.
Khan is recovering in hospital after being shot in the leg on Thursday at a protest march in Wazirabad in Punjab province.
The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has married thrice. His previous two marriages have ended in divorce.
His first marriage was with Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995, which lasted 9 years. Khan has two sons from her. His second marriage with TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015 ended after 10 months.
Reham Khan tweeted, "Firing on PTI chairman Imran Khan & other party members is shocking & condemnable. Security for public events for all our politicians must be ensured by provincial/federal law enforcement & our agencies."
In 2018, Khan married for the third time with his "spiritual guide" Bushra Maneka.
Khan underwent surgery at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore and his condition is stable, his party leader Omar Ayub Khan said.
In a statement, the Punjab police on Thursday said that seven people were injured and one person was killed during the attack. It added that a suspect has been arrested. Umar in a video statement said that party chairman Khan has named three suspects who could be behind the attack.
(With inputs from agencies)
