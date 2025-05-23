Imran Khan takes a dig at Gen Munir: He should have given himself title of ‘King’ instead of field marshal

The jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Army chief Gen Asim Munir should have given himself the title of "king" instead of field marshal as Pakistan is currently governed by the "jungle law".

Gen Munir was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal on Tuesday for his role in the recent conflict with India, becoming the second top military officer in the country's history to be promoted to this position.

"MashaAllah, General Asim Munir has been made Field Marshal. Though frankly, it might have been more fitting to give him the title of 'King' instead — because right now, the country is ruled by the law of the jungle. And in the jungle, there is only one king," Khan stated on X.

Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023 in numerous cases, also mentioned that rumours of a deal being made with him are not true, stating, "No deal has taken place, nor is any dialogue underway. These are baseless lies." However, he openly asked the military establishment to have discussion with him if it truly concerned about Pakistan’s interests and future.

“The country is facing external threats, a surge in terrorism, and an economic crisis. We must unite. I have never asked for anything for myself before, nor will I now,” he asserted.

Khan also warned the Shehbaz Sharif government about the possibility of another attack from India, urging them to be ready for any such eventuality. He added that Pakistan has become a country where the law is enforced only against the weak, while the powerful remain above it.

'Sharif was accused in PKR 22-billion money laundering case, yet he was made PM': Khan "The ongoing situation reflects that the very spirit of democracy is being crushed. When you send the message that the bigger the thief, the higher the office they’ll hold — you bury justice. The NAB still holds a case against (President) Asif Zardari’s sister involving five apartments registered under employees’ names. She is abroad, and no one dares question her. Shahbaz Sharif was accused in PKR 22-billion money laundering case, yet he was made Prime Minister," he mentioned.

Khan further said that Pakistan’s moral and constitutional framework has been completely annihilated over the past three years.

"A farcical trial has been resumed in the Toshakhana-II case. Just like in prison, court proceedings are dictated by the will of a single colonel. My sisters and lawyers are being barred from court; my companions are not allowed to meet me; I am denied contact with my children for months; even my books are not delivered, and I am denied access to my physician. This is a continued violation of court orders and laws," he sated.

He added that he had received information about drone attacks in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and instructed the provincial government to formally protest to the federal government and take urgent action to halt these drone strikes.

"The killing of innocent civilians in drone attacks does not reduce terrorism as it only fuels it further. After years of struggle, we had succeeded in halting American drone operations in Pakistan. If you claim to be against terrorism, then do not drop bombs on the homes of your own people," he said.