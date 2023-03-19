Imran Khan vows legal action against 'every single officer' involved in raid on his Lahore residence5 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 10:49 PM IST
Imran Khan has vowed to take legal action against 'every single officer' involved in raid on his Lahore residence
Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday vowed to take legal action against “every single officer" involved in a raid on his Zaman Park residence here and brutal beating of his party workers during the search operation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×