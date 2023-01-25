In 2022, India’s top searches were on schools, hobby classes, beauty parlours2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:41 PM IST
- For the report, Justdial analysed data across eight big cities, Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad with 700 smaller towns and cities
Schools, hobby classes, restaurants, hospitals, and PG accommodation services were top searched services in 2022, according to the ‘Justdial Annual Search Report – How India Searched in 2022?’, showing how digitization has bridged the gap between India’s big cities and small towns. Among other top searches were on beauty parlours, hostels, car hire, hotels, and tutorials.
