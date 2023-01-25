Schools, hobby classes, restaurants, hospitals, and PG accommodation services were top searched services in 2022, according to the ‘Justdial Annual Search Report – How India Searched in 2022?’, showing how digitization has bridged the gap between India’s big cities and small towns. Among other top searches were on beauty parlours, hostels, car hire, hotels, and tutorials.

For the report, Justdial analysed data across eight big cities, Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad with 700 smaller towns and cities.

The third Covid wave hit India at the beginning of the year 2022, but as the infections subsided, the pandemic-related restrictions were removed. “As a result, searches in education, health, and the tourism sector picked up indicating the normalisation of the economy," Justdial said.

A company spokesperson said, “Our annual search report indicates that rapid digitisation has bridged the gap between India’s big cities and smaller towns and cities. Online searches for services have picked up massively in India’s smaller towns and cities in 2022 they saw 2X searches vis-à-vis big cities."

“With consumer services shifting online, service providers across a wide range of services are increasingly using digital platforms to meet demand and Justdial is at the forefront of this revolution," the spokesperson said.

Travel and wedding business boomed as Covid cases declined, it said. “Indians moved out more than often as demand for tour operators, foreign exchange agents, bungalows on hire and resorts witnessed 2X growth….Searches for hotels during the year went up by 40 per cent & that for rental cars by 70 per cent."

“The big fat Indian weddings were back with a bang, as wedding services saw a 40% growth in 2022. 55% of the demand for wedding jewellers & banquet halls came from the first four months of the year. Despite growth in wedding services, there was a decline in demand for wedding cards indicating the rise of e-invites," it said.

Jusdial said that in big cities, “hobby classes, PG accommodation services, schools, beauty parlours, and restaurants were the top-5 most searched services on the platform, and in smaller towns and cities, the priority was for schools, hospitals, hobby classes, restaurants, and beauty parlours."