In a first, Ethereum registers more active participants than Bitcoin

The future of Bitcoin as the poster boy for cryptocurrencies around the world has been called to question recently. Noted experts, like Mike Novogratz, chief executive of Galaxy Digital have been expecting Ethereum to become the biggest crypto token in future, while billionaire Elon Musk has also raised concerns around the environmental impact of mining Bitcoins. It is also amongst the chief concerns for the Chinese government, which has been cracking down on mining operations and cryptocurrency trading recently.

