In a first in world, IndiGo's new facility will help passengers get off quickly

In a first in world, IndiGo's new facility will help passengers get off quickly1 min read . 12:50 PM IST
- The CEO said IndiGo will initially implement three-point disembarkation at three cities: Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.
IndiGo on 4 August announced it would disembark passengers from three doors of the plane which will allow the flyers to quickly get off the aircraft.
IndiGo on 4 August announced it would disembark passengers from three doors of the plane which will allow the flyers to quickly get off the aircraft.
"The new three-point disembarkation process will be carried out from two forward and one rear exit ramp, making IndiGo the first airline in the world to use this process," the airline said in an statement.
"The new three-point disembarkation process will be carried out from two forward and one rear exit ramp, making IndiGo the first airline in the world to use this process," the airline said in an statement.
IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta told reporters at the Delhi airport that the three-point disembarkation will allow the airline to save five-six minutes, leading to quicker turnaround of planes.
IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta told reporters at the Delhi airport that the three-point disembarkation will allow the airline to save five-six minutes, leading to quicker turnaround of planes.
"It generally takes 13-14 minutes to disembark an A321 aircraft with two-point disembarkation. With three point disembarkation, it will take just seven-eight minutes to let all passengers get off the plane," he noted.
"It generally takes 13-14 minutes to disembark an A321 aircraft with two-point disembarkation. With three point disembarkation, it will take just seven-eight minutes to let all passengers get off the plane," he noted.
The CEO said IndiGo will initially implement three-point disembarkation at three cities: Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.
The CEO said IndiGo will initially implement three-point disembarkation at three cities: Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.
Gradually, the airline will expand it to all the stations, Dutta added.
Gradually, the airline will expand it to all the stations, Dutta added.
Earlier, IndiGo celebrated its 16th anniversary on Thursday. The anniversary sale offer is available on all domestic routes. The offer which opened today August 3 will close on 5 August with rates starting from ₹1,616. The offer is valid for travel between August 18, 2022 and July 16, 2023.
Earlier, IndiGo celebrated its 16th anniversary on Thursday. The anniversary sale offer is available on all domestic routes. The offer which opened today August 3 will close on 5 August with rates starting from ₹1,616. The offer is valid for travel between August 18, 2022 and July 16, 2023.
The company's revenue on Wednesday jumped more than fourfold in the June quarter from last year’s pandemic-induced low base, while losses narrowed. However, high fuel prices and a sliding rupee hit net profit, the company said on Wednesday.
The company's revenue on Wednesday jumped more than fourfold in the June quarter from last year’s pandemic-induced low base, while losses narrowed. However, high fuel prices and a sliding rupee hit net profit, the company said on Wednesday.