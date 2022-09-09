In a first, India invites private players to make 80,000 ‘Make in India’ trains

For the first time, Railways have floated tenders to invite private players to build a wheel plant to manufacture 80,000 wheels for the high-speed trains
For the first time, Railways have floated tenders to invite private players to build a wheel plant that would manufacture at least 80,000 wheels every year for the high-speed trains in India, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.
Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the tenders would be awarded on the condition that the ‘Make in India’ plant will be an exporter of wheels too, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, adding that the export market will be Europe.
The tender mandates that the plant has to be set up within 18 months, the Union minister said.
In a statement, the Union minister said, “Make in India wheel plant to be set up in 18 months; assured procurement of 80,000 wheels for ₹600 crore per year."
Indian Railways needs two lakh wheels per year. According to the plan, while the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will provide one lakh wheels, the rest will be provided by a new 'Make in India' plant.
The wheels of the Vande Bharat train were stuck in war-torn Ukraine and had to be airlifted to meet the timelines set for their production.