In a first, India’s Vivek Aggarwal named vice-president of Paris-based FATF

India has for the first time secured the vice-presidency of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global watchdog against money laundering and terror financing, with senior bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal being elected to the post for a one-year term beginning July 2026.

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The appointment was announced at the FATF plenary held in Paris during 17-19 June, where member countries selected Aggarwal as the next FATF vice-president. He will succeed Giles Thomson of the UK, who has served in the role since July 2025.

"The Plenary selected Vivek Aggarwal, from India to be the next FATF Vice President," the FATF said in its official outcome statement issued after the meeting.

Aggarwal is currently serving as secretary in the Union ministry of culture, and previously served as head of the Indian delegation to the FATF. He has also held key positions in the department of revenue and headed the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND), the country's nodal agency for combating money laundering and tracking suspicious financial transactions.

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The election marks the first time an Indian official will occupy one of the top leadership positions in the Paris-based standard-setting body and is being seen as recognition of India's growing role in shaping the global anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terror financing (CFT) framework.

“This appointment is a recognition of India’s collective effort and of the strength of our anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist-financing framework. I am deeply honoured to serve, and look forward to working with the FATF Global Network to keep the international financial system safe, inclusive and resilient," Aggarwal said in a statement issued by the finance ministry.

Arvind Shrivatsava, revenue secretary, observed that Aggarwal's appointment is a proud milestone and reaffirmed India's continued commitment to strengthening the integrity of international financial system.

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The development comes at a time when the FATF is increasingly focusing on emerging risks linked to virtual assets, digital payments, decentralised finance platforms, online fraud, social media-based terrorist financing and technology-enabled financial crimes.

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At the June plenary, FATF members approved a series of initiatives to strengthen global defences against illicit finance, including work on virtual assets and virtual asset service providers, underground banking and hawala networks, payment transparency, information-sharing frameworks and terrorist financing through digital platforms.

Why FATF matters Established in 1989 by the G7 nations, the FATF is the world's premier inter-governmental body responsible for setting standards to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

Its recommendations form the backbone of anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing regulations across the world. More than 200 jurisdictions participate through the FATF and its regional bodies, making its standards the global benchmark for financial integrity.

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The organisation conducts peer reviews, known as mutual evaluations, to assess whether countries have effective systems to tackle illicit finance. Countries with serious deficiencies can be placed on the FATF's "grey list" (jurisdictions under increased monitoring) or "black list" (jurisdictions subject to a call for action) - decisions that can significantly affect investor confidence, capital flows and access to the international financial system.

At the latest plenary, FATF added Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iraq to its grey list, while Algeria and Namibia were removed after completing agreed action plans.

Importance for India India became a full member of the FATF in 2010 and has steadily expanded its role within the organisation. The country has pushed for stronger global action against terror financing and has been actively involved in discussions on new risks arising from digital finance and virtual assets.

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Holding the vice-presidency will give India a greater role in steering FATF's policy agenda and shaping international responses to evolving financial crime threats.

The election is also expected to strengthen India's voice in global discussions on issues such as cross-border financial crime, illicit fund flows, cyber-enabled fraud, hawala networks, cryptocurrency-related risks and terrorist financing.

Who is Vivek Aggarwal? A 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Aggarwal has held several senior positions in the government.

Before taking over as secretary in the ministry of culture, he served as additional secretary in the department of revenue and headed FIU-IND. During his tenure in the finance ministry, he dealt with matters relating to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), economic security, financial intelligence and tax policy. He also represented India at FATF meetings as the country's head of delegation.

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About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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