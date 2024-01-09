In a first, India is set to chair and host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in New Delhi from 21st to 31st July 2024, Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma said on 9 January.

(This is a Breaking News story. More details awaited)

