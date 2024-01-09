 In a first, India to chair, host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in 2024. Check dates here | Mint
Business News/ News / In a first, India to chair, host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in 2024. Check dates here
In a first, India to chair, host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in 2024. Check dates here

India to chair and host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the first time in New Delhi.

India to chair and host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the first time in New Delhi. (File image: Reuters)Premium
India to chair and host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the first time in New Delhi. (File image: Reuters)

In a first, India is set to chair and host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in New Delhi from 21st to 31st July 2024, Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma said on 9 January.

(This is a Breaking News story. More details awaited)

Published: 09 Jan 2024, 06:42 AM IST
