Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / In a first, India to chair, host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in 2024. Check dates here

In a first, India to chair, host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in 2024. Check dates here

Livemint

  • India to chair and host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the first time in New Delhi.

India to chair and host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the first time in New Delhi. (File image: Reuters)

In a first, India is set to chair and host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in New Delhi from 21st to 31st July 2024, Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma said on 9 January.

(This is a Breaking News story. More details awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.