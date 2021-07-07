In a first, petrol price breaches 100 mark in Delhi

Petrol prices have also crossed ₹100 mark in all major metros, with the fuel selling at ₹100.23 per litre in Kolkata after the Wednesday price increase. Fuel prices have been hiked for the 36th time since the results for the assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry were announced on 2 May. Petrol and diesel prices have increased by ₹9.81 per litre and ₹8.8 per litre, respectively since then.