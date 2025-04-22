In a first, Vladimir Putin proposes bilateral talks with Ukraine’s Zelensky ahead of US peace talks

For the first time since the start of the war between Ukraine and Russia, President Vladimir Putin on Monday proposed bilateral talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. The development comes as the United States, Ukraine and some European allies gather in London to hold talks for a deal to halt Russia’s full-scale invasion.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg are expected to meet with the foreign ministers and national security advisers from France, Germany, the UK and Ukraine in London.

Putin proposal for bilateral talks While Vladimir Putin has proposed bilateral talks with his counterpart in Ukraine, the latter has not directly addressed it but said it was eager for an unconditional ceasefire, followed by lasting peace between the two countries.

“We have always talked about this, that we have a positive attitude towards any peace initiatives. We hope that representatives of the Kyiv regime will feel the same way,” Putin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskovsaid, “When the president said that it was possible to discuss the issue of not striking civilian targets, including bilaterally, the president had in mind negotiations and discussions with the Ukrainian side.”

Zelensky also emphasised in his nightly video address that Ukraine “was ready for any conversation” about a ceasefire that would stop strikes on civilians.

But recently, when Vladimir Putin announced an Easter ceasefire, Zelensky accused Russia of violating it over a thousand times. Russia, too, accused Ukraine of the same.

Meanwhile, as Donald Trump pushes for a deal between Ukraine and Russia to end the war, the US and some of its European allies will meet on Wednesday in London to help reach the deal.