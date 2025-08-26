In a major EV push, PM Modi launches Suzuki's 1st global battery electric vehicle e-VITARA in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the 'e-VITARA', Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), at the Suzuki Motor plant in Ahmedabad's Hansalpur, reported ANI.

The Made-in-India BEVs will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan, added the report.

Among other things, PM Modi also inaugurated the lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility by Suzuki, Toshiba, and Denso, supporting hybrid and electric vehicle battery production.

Earlier, the PMO said in a statement, “On 26th August, at around 10:30 a.m., Prime Minister will inaugurate localized production of hybrid battery electrodes and flag off battery electric vehicle exports to 100 countries at Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.”