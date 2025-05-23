India, Pakistan extend closure of airspace for each other's airlines; Check details

India and Pakistan have extended their bans on each other's airlines from entering their airspace, the Ministry of Civil Aviation in India and Pakistan Airports Authority said in two separate statements on Friday.

In a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, no aircraft registered in Pakistan, and operated, owned or leased by Pakistani airlines or operators will be allowed to enter the Indian airspace till June 23.

The Indian airspace ban also applies to Pakistani military aircraft, according to the NOTAM.

Meanwhile, Islamabad's closure bars all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines from entering Pakistan's airspace until 4:59 a.m. local time on June 24, as per the statement issued by Pakistan Airports Authority.

It applies to “all aircraft registered, operated, owned, or leased by India”, including all Indian military aircraft, the statement said.

“This ban will also apply to Indian military aircraft. No flight operated by Indian airlines or operators will be allowed to use Pakistani airspace,” the statement said.

"Under the directive, no flight operated by Indian airlines or operators will be allowed to enter or transit through Pakistani airspace,” the PAA said.

The moves by the two countries come as extensions on restrictions first imposed last month amid continued tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan airspace closure for India Pakistan had banned its airspace for India last month after steps taken by New Delhi in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The ban was imposed for a month until May 23, as under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) rules that airspace restrictions cannot be imposed for more than one month at a time.

IndiGo pilot's request rejected by Pakistan despite severe turbulence The extension of the Pakistani airspace for India comes two days after the Pakistan rejected an IndiGo pilot's request to access its airspace after it was hit by a severe turbulence, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday.

The crew of the IndiGo flight from the national capital to Srinagar on Wednesday had sought permission to enter Pakistan airspace to avoid turbulence that affected the aircraft's exterior.

However, Pakistan rejected the request.