News
In Bhiwadi’s dust bowl, a battle to save lungs
P. Anima 9 min read 22 Oct 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Summary
- Many factories in one of India’s most polluted cities have ditched coal for now. But, compliance remains the key
Bhiwadi: The air inside the outpatient department at ESIC Hospital, Bhiwadi, is weary. Patients slouch on chairs set against the walls along two sides of a large room, awaiting their turn. Two wooden tables pressed together are the centrepiece inside where three doctors, including medical officer Dr Sanju Kurdia, examine around 50 patients every day. It is Kurdia’s fourth year in Bhiwadi, but the city was far from welcoming.
