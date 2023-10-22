In Bhiwadi’s dust bowl, a battle to save lungs

A cleaner run

In the dust swirl of Bhiwadi, the manicured campus of Gulshan Chemicals Pvt. Ltd appears an aberration. Almost a year ago, the industry transitioned its fuel source from coal to biomass, agri-residue in the form of paddy husk, to manufacture sodium hydrosulphite, a chemical used extensively in textile, pharmaceuticals, food processing and paper industry. On its immaculately maintained campus, inside a covered storage shed quarter the size of a soccer field, paddy husk is being unloaded from two trucks. Mounds of husk have replaced coal blocks on which the factory was run not long ago. The husk is taken to the boiler on a conveyor belt. The installed electrostatic precipitator (ESP) keeps the PM emissions from the biomass-fuelled boiler in check, while a meter monitors the suspended particulate matter emissions. “Our daily use of coal was around 40 tonnes a day, now we use around 65 tonnes of biomass. We have a storage capacity for around 1,000 tonnes of paddy husk," said Giruvar Singh Yadav, the plant manager. Storage capacity being critical for a seasonal fuel source such as biomass, the factory took up extra land to park the agri-residue.The biomass is sourced from near and far, ranging from Haryana to Bihar.