The week in charts: Ola IPO, Sebi’s derivatives crackdown, UltraTech deal

Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.

Top executives and early investors in Ola Electric Mobility are poised to reap significant gains as the company prepares to be listed on the stock exchanges. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is concerned about the rapid growth in derivatives trading.

IPO bonanza

Ola Electric's initial public offering (IPO) today is expected to deliver a bonanza for its top executives and early investors, Mint reported. The company is set to become the first homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer to list on the bourses. The top 10 executives are sitting on a potential cash value of ₹10,260 crore, based on the lower end of the ₹72-76 price band. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal stands to gain the most, with his stake valued at nearly $1.2 billion.

Pulses puzzle

In the Union Budget 2024-25, the government reiterated its aim to make India self-sufficient in the production of pulses. The government had earlier set a target of ending pulses imports by December 2027. However, it faces several challenges, with the import of pulses having grown in the previous financial year. India imported 7-9% of its annual requirement for pulses from 2014-15 to 2022-23, but this rose to 16% in 2023-24 as weak and uneven rainfall reduced production, an analysis by howindialives.com showed.

UltraTech deal

32.72%: That's the stake in India Cements that the Aditya Birla Group's UltraTech Cement is set to acquire. The deal has been approved by the board of directors of UltraTech at ₹3,954 crore or ₹390 a share. This is the second time in the past two months that UltraTech has made a financial investment in India Cements, having acquired 22.77% of the company in June. With the latest investment, UltraTech Cement will become the majority shareholder with a 55.49% stake.

Rupee’s global push

The Budget reiterated the government's ambition of making the rupee a global currency, but experts cautioned that this would be a complex, long-term process, Mint reported. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched a mechanism to allow trade settlement in rupees in July 2022, and advanced it by December 2023 with the first rupee payment for oil from the UAE. Stability in the rupee this year could prove helpful but several steps will be needed to achieve the ambitious goal.

Sebi’s derivatives crackdown

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has expressed concern over the rapid growth in derivatives trading, with chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch saying, “The tail had grown bigger than the dog." The markets regulator released a consultative paper that aims to curb excessive retail speculation in derivatives, including futures and options. While index options volumes have surged almost 13-fold since FY20, 85% of the unique individual and proprietary firms who traded index derivatives on NSE incurred a net trading loss.

Gaming gamble

100%: That's the percentage of foreign direct investment (FDI) the government is considering for the online gaming industry, Mint reported, quoting sources. The government is discussing the possibility of allowing FDI without the need for official approval. However, the proposal will exclude betting and gambling games. While 100% FDI in online gaming was not prohibited, regulatory uncertainties made it challenging for companies to obtain banking and government approvals, causing investors to hesitate.

Bull run bet

In the first quarter of FY25, promoters of India’s top 500 companies sold shares worth ₹61,840 crore, a Mint analysis showed. This marks the most aggressive selling spree by promoters in the past nine months, as they capitalise on the ongoing bull market. This trend has been growing over the past year, with previous quarterly sales totalling ₹59,291 crore, ₹24,264 crore and ₹21,858 crore. Most of the offloading was in sectors such as banking, pharmaceuticals, technology and construction.

Chart of the week: Rising millionaires

Amid the debate over rising income inequality worldwide, several countries are expected to see a rapid increase in the number of millionaires, with Taiwan and Türkiye topping the list, according to the Global Wealth Report 2024 by UBS. Japan and South Korea are the only countries with at least one million millionaires that are expected to see a rapid increase.

Follow our data stories on the “In Charts" and “Plain Facts" pages on the Mint website.