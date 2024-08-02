The week in charts: Ola IPO, Sebi’s derivatives crackdown, UltraTech deal

UltraTech deal

32.72%: That's the stake in India Cements that the Aditya Birla Group's UltraTech Cement is set to acquire. The deal has been approved by the board of directors of UltraTech at ₹3,954 crore or ₹390 a share. This is the second time in the past two months that UltraTech has made a financial investment in India Cements, having acquired 22.77% of the company in June. With the latest investment, UltraTech Cement will become the majority shareholder with a 55.49% stake.