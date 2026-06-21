In charts: the economics, audience and power of the 2026 Fifa World Cup

The 23rd edition of the Fifa World Cup began on 11 June 2026, featuring 48 teams being hosted across three nations—the US, Canada and Mexico.
While the Fifa participation spans the globe, victories remain concentrated among a handful of countries. India, meanwhile, remains a keen follower, but still far from on-field participation. Moreover, the World Cup’s economic impact extends well beyond the tournament itself.
Through charts and data, Mint explores:
Power play
The Fifa World Cup has witnessed nearly a century of football history. First hosted 96 years ago in Uruguay with just 13 participating nations, the tournament has since featured 88 countries, including several that no longer exist.
Yet, despite such widespread participation, only eight countries, mostly concentrated in Europe and South America, have ever lifted the trophy, with Brazil accounting for five of those titles.