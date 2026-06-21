In charts: the economics, audience and power of the 2026 Fifa World Cup

The 23rd edition of the Fifa World Cup began on 11 June 2026, featuring 48 teams being hosted across three nations—the US, Canada and Mexico.
The 23rd edition of the Fifa World Cup began on 11 June 2026, featuring 48 teams being hosted across three nations—the US, Canada and Mexico.
While the Fifa participation spans the globe, victories remain concentrated among a handful of countries. India, meanwhile, remains a keen follower, but still far from on-field participation. Moreover, the World Cup’s economic impact extends well beyond the tournament itself.
While the Fifa participation spans the globe, victories remain concentrated among a handful of countries. India, meanwhile, remains a keen follower, but still far from on-field participation. Moreover, the World Cup’s economic impact extends well beyond the tournament itself.
Through charts and data, Mint explores:
Power play
The Fifa World Cup has witnessed nearly a century of football history. First hosted 96 years ago in Uruguay with just 13 participating nations, the tournament has since featured 88 countries, including several that no longer exist.
Yet, despite such widespread participation, only eight countries, mostly concentrated in Europe and South America, have ever lifted the trophy, with Brazil accounting for five of those titles.
Strong footballing ecosystems—built through elite leagues, youth academies, coaching networks and decades of sporting tradition—have allowed a handful of countries to dominate the tournament for nearly a century.
While a record 48 countries are participating this year, previous winners such as Spain, France, and England are expected to be the top contenders. India, which has a large Fifa following, has never participated in the World Cup.
Growth boost
Hosting the Fifa World Cup can be more than a sporting honour—it often leads to an economic boost. A joint Fifa-World Trade Organization study estimates the 2026 tournament will add $40.9 billion to global GDP and support 824,000 jobs, with the US alone expected to gain $17.2 billion in economic output and $6.4 billion in tourist spending.
Historical evidence suggests hosts also enjoy faster economic growth around the time they host the Fifa, according to Bank of America Global Research. Countries that hosted the World Cup between 1994 and 2014 saw GDP growth rise by an average 0.4 percentage points in the following year. However, trends also suggest that growth immediately reverts soon after the games are over.
Numbers talk
300 million: Estimated football audience in India, according to KPMG, making it the country's second-most-followed sport after cricket at 610 million.
$30 million: The amount Zee Entertainment reportedly paid to secure rights to multiple Fifa tournaments until 2034.
Over 100 million: The number of viewers from India during the opening Fifa weekend across television, digital and social platforms, Zee Entertainment said.
1.1 billion: The global television audience, 13.4% of the total population, is projected to tune in for the final match at MetLife Stadium (New Jersey) on July 19.
$1,490 — $7,875: Official Fifa ticket price for the final match, making it the most expensive World Cup in history.
16: Most World Cup goals scored by a player participating this year (Argentina’s Lionel Messi). Germany’s Miroslav Klose, who played from 1998 to 2016, also holds this record.
Fifa fever
While India is not a participant in Fifa World Cup, Indians have been keenly following the games. One dataset that confirms Fifa’s craze in India is the Google search interest.
The search interest for ‘FIFA World Cup’ surged in the days leading up to its inauguration and continues to remain high. The search interest for Fifa World Cup in India reached its peak on 17 June 2026, when Argentina’s Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algeria, leading his team to a 3-0 victory and shattering his contemporary Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the oldest player to score a hat-trick at the Fifa World Cup.
In comparison, cricket, which has a much larger following, maintained a sustained search interest during the period.
Couch contenders
Football as a sport is still picking up in India, as cricket remains the most followed sport in the country.
The country is yet to play in the World Cup (India had qualified in 1950, but ended up withdrawing due to logistical challenges and travelling costs). Moreover, the Blue Tigers (India’s national football team) has never progressed beyond the preliminary rounds of Asian zone qualifiers.
Yet, India is one of the key markets for the tournament with sizeable viewership. The last World Cup held in 2022 had a digital stream reach of nearly 85 million viewers and 84 million in television reach, ranking seventh among the top markets.
China remained the top market with a reach of over 500 million viewers across both mediums in 2022. Both countries are crucial to the World Cup's global appeal, but a meaningful impact on the pitch remains a distant dream.
Untapped potential?
While Fifa banks heavily on high viewership from India, China and other Asian countries like Indonesia, these countries have little presence in the international football ecosystem.
An Elo rating, published by elorratings.net, measures a national team's strength based on historical match results. By that metric, India ranks 161st, Pakistan 189th and China 90th globally. The contrast with their viewership rankings—7th, 6th and 1st, respectively—is stark. Together, these populous nations are among Fifa's biggest audience markets, yet remain largely absent from the sport's elite competitive tier.
Research by Richard Hood, former head of player development at the All India Football Federation, shows that India's football talent is concentrated in a few pockets, with professional players coming just from seven states such as Manipur (17.5%), Mizoram (14.7%) and West Bengal (12%).