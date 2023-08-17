In China, Bidding Wars for Lithium Top Out at 1,300 Times the Starting Price
The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 17 Aug 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Summary
- Chinese companies are rushing to develop domestic lithium mines to lessen reliance on overseas sources
In the first six months of 2023, global lithium prices have more than halved. But Chinese companies have been spending heavily on domestic lithium sources as they try to secure access to the metal at the heart of the energy transition.
