In China, Bidding Wars for Lithium Top Out at 1,300 Times the Starting Price

That is because China’s lithium, which is either contained in salt lakes or in one of two types of hard rock known as spodumene and lepidolite, is often scattered in different places and of inferior quality. Lithium is difficult to extract from salt lakes because of their high levels of impurities, while spodumene is most common in remote high-altitude regions. China’s lepidolite is easier to access, but processing it generates a lot of pollution and was, for a while, prohibitively expensive.