In ‘dry’ Gujarat, drunk law student crashes into two-wheelers killing woman, then yells ‘another round’

A woman was killed and four others were injured after a 20-year-old man, allegedly intoxicated, crashed into their two-wheelers in Gujarat's Vadodara city in the early hours of Friday, March 14.

Rakshit Chaurasiya, a law student at a private university in Vadodara, was driving a car around 12.30 am near Muktanand cross roads in the Karelibaug area when the incident occurred. Rakshit Chaurasiya has been arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya.

According to the eyewitness who caught Rakshit Chaurasiya after the incident, the accused looked drunk and was shouting ‘another round, another round’ after coming out of the car.

The accused originally hails from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased woman has been identified as Hemali Patel, who was riding her scooter at the time of the accident.

“The car belonged to his friend Mit Chauhan, who was sitting in the co-driver’s seat when Rakshit Chaurasiya rammed the car into some two-wheelers at full speed while going towards Muktanand circle,” she said.

A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media in which Mit Chauhan can be heard coming out of the car and blaming Rakshit Chaurasiya for the crash as the latter keeps shouting ‘another round, another round’.

At one point, Rakshit Chaurasiya is even heard shouting ‘Om Namah Shivaya’.

“Primarily, the car was over speeding. This can also be a case of drunk driving. We will conduct his medical test to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol,” said DCP, adding that Rakshit Chaurasiya does have a driving licence.