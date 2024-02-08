In First, Earth’s Temperature Breached Key Threshold Over a 12-Month Period
This January was the warmest on record, pushing 12-month average temperatures over 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times.
PARIS—Earth’s temperature was more than 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the preindustrial era in the 12 months ending January, the first time temperatures averaged over a yearlong period have breached this key threshold in international climate diplomacy.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message