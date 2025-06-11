In fresh warning, Jaishankar reminds Pakistan of ‘a man named Osama bin Laden’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has delivered a powerful message to the international community, highlighting the global threat posed by terrorism linked to Pakistan. In a revealing interview with European news website Euractiv, Jaishankar stressed that the recent India-Pakistan confrontation was “not merely an India–Pakistan issue. It’s about terrorism. And that very same terrorism will eventually come back to haunt you.”

‘A Man Named Osama Bin Laden’ Referring to the infamous terrorist Osama bin Laden, Jaishankar asked, “Let me remind you of something – there was a man named Osama bin Laden. Why did he, of all people, feel safe living for years in a Pakistani military town, right next to their equivalent of West Point?”

Osama bin Laden (1957–2011) was the founder and leader of the militant Islamist group al-Qaeda, responsible for orchestrating numerous terrorist attacks worldwide, including the devastating September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.

Born into a wealthy Saudi family in Riyadh, bin Laden became involved in the Afghan mujahideen resistance against the Soviet invasion in the late 1970s.

In 1988, he founded al-Qaeda to promote global jihad against what he saw as Western oppression of Muslims.

His network carried out attacks on U.S. embassies in Africa, the USS Cole, and ultimately the 9/11 attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people and triggered the US-led War on Terror.

After years in hiding, Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.

Operation Sindoor NOT Tit-for-Tat Move The Union Minister criticised international media for framing India’s Operation Sindoor, launched after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, as a simple tit-for-tat between two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Jaishankar clarified, “I want the world to understand – this isn’t merely an India–Pakistan issue. It’s about terrorism.”

On Russia-Ukraine War On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar explained India’s neutral stance, saying, “We don’t believe that differences can be resolved through war – we don’t believe a solution will come from the battlefield.” He emphasised India’s balanced approach, noting, “India has a strong relationship with Ukraine as well – it’s not only about Russia.”

Jaishankar Asks West to ‘Reflect on The Past’ Jaishankar also called on Western countries to reflect on their past actions, stating, “India has the longest-standing grievance – our borders were violated just months after independence, when Pakistan sent in invaders to Kashmir. And the countries that were most supportive of that? Western countries.”

He added, “If those same countries – who were evasive or reticent then – now say ‘let’s have a great conversation about international principles’, I think I’m justified in asking them to reflect on their own past.”

On Economic Ties On economic ties, Jaishankar pitched for an EU-India free trade agreement, highlighting India’s “skilled labour and a more trustworthy economic partnership than China.” He also expressed India’s reservations about the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), saying, “Let’s not pretend – we’re opposed to parts of it. We have very deep reservations about CBAM and we've been quite open about it.”