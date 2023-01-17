In India, it's now possible to start a business in one day: DPIIT Secy

In India, it's now possible to start a business in one day: DPIIT Secy1 min read . 02:43 PM IST
- As per details, the labour laws have been consolidated into four codes that have been passed by Parliament.
Matching the world's best scorer New Zealand, it is now possible to start a business in one day in India, said DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain on 17 January.
Several other steps are underway on further improving ease of doing business in India, including on the labour laws front, said the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary.
As per details, the labour laws have been consolidated into four codes that have been passed by Parliament. Jain added that the government is in the process of their final implementation.
However, the central government is in the process of getting consent of all states and union territories. He said that most states have started seeing the benefits and are already putting in place the rules.
The DPIIT secreatry was speaking at a breakfast session organised by industry chamber CII and consultancy giant EY on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023.
'Meanwhile, this year Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry initiative of organizing Startup India Innovation Week to celebrate the Indian Startup Ecosystem as well as National Startup Day (16th January 2023).
Earlier last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made this announcement to assist percolate startup tradition to the grassroots level.
With PTI inputs.
