In October, EPFO added 12.94 lakh net members: Payroll data

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has released the provisional payroll data of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) which highlighted that the EPFO added 12.94 lakh net members in the month of October 2022. There has been an increase of 21,026 in net membership in October 2022 as compared to October 2021.
According to the data, the ministry said around 2,282 new establishments have started complying for the first time under the Employees’ Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 ensuring social security cover to their employees.
“Of the total 12.94 lakh members added during the month, around 7.28 lakh new members have been covered under social security cover of EPFO for the first time," the press release by the ministry said.
Among the new additions, 2.19 members in the age group of 18-21 years were registered, followed by the 22-25 years age group with 1.97 lakh members. Out of the total new members who joined, approximately 57.25 per cent are from the age group of 18-25 years of age, the ministry said.
“During the month, approximately 5.66 lakh net members exited but rejoined EPFO by changing their jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO and opted to transfer their funds from the previous PF account to the current account instead of opting for final settlement," it said.
The enrolment of net female members has been 2.63 lakh in October 2022. Out of the 2.63 net female members, 1.91 lakh women (72.73 per cent) joined EPFO for the first time.
“State-wise payroll figures highlight that month-on-month growing trend in net member addition was observed in states of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand etc. In terms of net payroll addition during the month, the top five states constituted around 60.15% of the total net payroll addition among all age groups. The states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Haryana have added approximately 7.78 lakh net members during the month," it said.
