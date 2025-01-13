Lohri, alternatively known as Sankranti or Ponagal, refers to harvest festival that is celebrated wth great fervour and enthusiasm across India. People in Punjab and Haryana celebrated the festival on Monday by lighting bonfires, using wood and cow dung cakes. Jaggery, peanuts, and popcorn were the major highlights of the festivities.

Lohri celebrations 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined Sankranti and Pongal festivities on Monday. The celebrations took place at the residence of his Cabinet colleague and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy. Alongside Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, other notable figures who were spotted at the event included Telugu filmstar Chiranjeevi, ace badminton player PV Sindhu and several Union ministers.

Later, PM Modi joined Lohri festivities at Naraina. The prime minister actively took part in the rituals associated with the festival. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme.”

Lohri celebrations 2025.

In another post, he noted that Lohri festival has a special significance for several people, particularly those from Northern India. While delivering greetings, he stated, “It symbolises renewal and hope. It is also linked with agriculture and our hardworking farmers.”

He further noted that people from all walks of life, particularly youngsters and women, participated in the celebrations that took place in Delhi's Naraina. PM Modi also extended wishes for Sankranti and Pongal and said, “Wishing everyone happiness, good health and a prosperous harvest season ahead.”

Lohri celebrations

‘Bhangra,’'gidha' and 'dhol' beats mark this auspicious moment. People dress in traditional clothes and fill the atmosphere with folk songs. Skies across Ludhiana, Patiala and Amritsar were dotted with colourful kites of different sizes and shapes.