In Pics: 25 minutes, 24 missiles, 9 terror camps – Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army on Wednesday launched 'Operation Sindoor' that lasted for 25 minutes at nine terror hideouts belonging to banned organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and PoK. The missiles struck four locations within Pakistan's territory, while five targets were situated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The operation, which was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, unleashed 24 missiles including the SCALP cruise missile, the HAMMER precision-guided bomb, and loitering munitions.
During the press briefing, Col Sofiya clarified that the nine targets hit during Operation Sindoor were chosen based on intelligence inputs. She said, "No military installations were targeted in the Indian strikes against terror." Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said the locations were chosen to avoid civilian infrastructure and minimise damage to civilians.
Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur – JeM
Markaz Taiba, Muridke – LeT
Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – JeM
Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – HM
Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala – LeT
Markaz Abbas, Kotli – JeM
Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – HM
Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – LeT
Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – JeM
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned Wednesday’s airstrikes and said his country would retaliate.“Pakistan has every right to give a robust response to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given,” Sharif said. The country's National Security Committee met Wednesday morning, and Pakistan summoned India’s charge d’affaires to lodge a protest.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.