In Pics | Beating Retreat 2022 culminates with drone show, martial musical tunes

To mark the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations, the customary Beating Retreat ceremony was held at Rajpath, Delhi on Saturday. This year the main attraction of the ceremony was the drone and laser show. A thousand drones lighting up the sky in various formations over Vijay Chowk left the audience spellbound at the 73rd Beating Retreat ceremony. The 10-minute drone show was planned to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

