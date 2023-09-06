comScore
In pics |Janmashtami 2023 celebrations across India; from children dressed up as Krishna to breaking dahi handi

In pics |Janmashtami 2023 celebrations across India; from children dressed up as Krishna to breaking dahi handi

11 Photos . Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 01:13 PM IST Fareha Naaz

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Go... more

Children joyfully celebrate Uriyadi despite the monsoon rain, as they prepare for the upcoming Krishna Janmashtami festival, in Kochi, on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)
1/11Children joyfully celebrate Uriyadi despite the monsoon rain, as they prepare for the upcoming Krishna Janmashtami festival, in Kochi, on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)
Students, adorned in Lord Krishna attire, enthusiastically participate in a school class as they celebrate the Janmashtami festival in Patna, on Wednesday, September 6. (PTI)
2/11Students, adorned in Lord Krishna attire, enthusiastically participate in a school class as they celebrate the Janmashtami festival in Patna, on Wednesday, September 6. (PTI)
Women admire an idol of Lord Krishna at a shop in preparation for the Janmashtami festival, located at the Sadar Bazar Market in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Yogendra Kumar)
3/11Women admire an idol of Lord Krishna at a shop in preparation for the Janmashtami festival, located at the Sadar Bazar Market in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Yogendra Kumar)
Students from the Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha partake in Dahi Handi festivities in anticipation of Krishna Janmashtami, in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)
4/11Students from the Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha partake in Dahi Handi festivities in anticipation of Krishna Janmashtami, in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)
A temple is adorned with radiant lights on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Dehradun on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)
5/11A temple is adorned with radiant lights on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Dehradun on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts a sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)
6/11Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts a sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)
A student from Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha is attired as Lord Krishna as part of the festivities marking the Dahi Handi festival in anticipation of Krishna Janmashtami in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)
7/11A student from Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha is attired as Lord Krishna as part of the festivities marking the Dahi Handi festival in anticipation of Krishna Janmashtami in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)
Children rejoice in the Uriyadi celebrations, a prelude to the Krishna Janmashtami festival, in Kochi on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 (PTI)
8/11Children rejoice in the Uriyadi celebrations, a prelude to the Krishna Janmashtami festival, in Kochi on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 (PTI)
Students from the Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha - Multi Purpose Technical High School celebrate the Krishna Janmashtami festival by donning traditional attire and participating in the traditional pot-breaking ritual in Ghatkopar, Mumbai on September 5. (Hindustan Times)
9/11Students from the Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha - Multi Purpose Technical High School celebrate the Krishna Janmashtami festival by donning traditional attire and participating in the traditional pot-breaking ritual in Ghatkopar, Mumbai on September 5. (Hindustan Times)
Students joyfully celebrate the Dahi Handi festival in anticipation of the Krishna Janmashtami festival at a school in Nagpur, on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)
10/11Students joyfully celebrate the Dahi Handi festival in anticipation of the Krishna Janmashtami festival at a school in Nagpur, on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)
A schoolboy, dressed as the Hindu god Krishna, enthusiastically participates in Janmashtami celebrations at Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha School in Mumbai, on Tuesday, September 5. (AP)
11/11A schoolboy, dressed as the Hindu god Krishna, enthusiastically participates in Janmashtami celebrations at Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha School in Mumbai, on Tuesday, September 5. (AP)
