Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Go... moreJanmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami, or Srijayanti, commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Occurring on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the Bhadrapad month, falls on September 6 and 7 this year.

1/11Children joyfully celebrate Uriyadi despite the monsoon rain, as they prepare for the upcoming Krishna Janmashtami festival, in Kochi, on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)

2/11Students, adorned in Lord Krishna attire, enthusiastically participate in a school class as they celebrate the Janmashtami festival in Patna, on Wednesday, September 6. (PTI)

3/11Women admire an idol of Lord Krishna at a shop in preparation for the Janmashtami festival, located at the Sadar Bazar Market in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Yogendra Kumar)

4/11Students from the Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha partake in Dahi Handi festivities in anticipation of Krishna Janmashtami, in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)

5/11A temple is adorned with radiant lights on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Dehradun on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)

6/11Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts a sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)

7/11A student from Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha is attired as Lord Krishna as part of the festivities marking the Dahi Handi festival in anticipation of Krishna Janmashtami in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)

8/11Children rejoice in the Uriyadi celebrations, a prelude to the Krishna Janmashtami festival, in Kochi on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 (PTI)

9/11Students from the Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha - Multi Purpose Technical High School celebrate the Krishna Janmashtami festival by donning traditional attire and participating in the traditional pot-breaking ritual in Ghatkopar, Mumbai on September 5. (Hindustan Times)

10/11Students joyfully celebrate the Dahi Handi festival in anticipation of the Krishna Janmashtami festival at a school in Nagpur, on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)