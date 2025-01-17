Republic Day rehearsal: As Republic Day comes close, the rehearsal for the grand event is in full swing for January 26 grand event. The chief guest for 76th Republic Day celebrations will arrive in India on January 25 for a two-day visit. India awaits the arrival of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto who will grace the event as the chief guest and leave the country on January 26.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement on Thursday said, “At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will pay a state visit to India during January 25-26.” It added, “President Prabowo will also be the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations.”

This will mark President Prabowo Subianto's first visit to India after taking assuming office in October 2024. Republic Day rehearsal 2025 pictures show participation of soldiers, trumpeters and camels.

Here are some Republic Day rehearsal 2025 pictures:

Republic Day rehearsal 2025

Republic Day rehearsal 2025

Republic Day rehearsal 2025

Republic Day rehearsal 2025

Republic Day rehearsal 2025

Republic Day rehearsal 2025

Passes for Republic Day Parade 2025 full dress rehearsal “Due to the unprecedented demand for tickets of Republic Day Celebrations (RDC) 2025, Ministry of Defence is issuing the passes to witness the Full Dress Rehearsal of the parade, which will be held at Kartavya Path, New Delhi on January 23, 2025'” Ministry of Defence in a press release dated January 14 stated.

Also Read | Republic Day offer: iPhone 14 on EMI with affordable down payment on Flipkart

Citizens willing to attend full dress rehearsal can view the spectacle on January 23 by accessing passes after registration at Aamantran portal, aamantran.mod.gov.in. Passes can be also be accessed through Aamantran mobile app until January 17, provided the quota for the day isn't exhausted.