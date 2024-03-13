In Rare Makeover, European Central Bank Moves to Reduce Its Financial Footprint
SummaryThe new operational framework is a step toward restoring pre-financial crisis normality, but some analysts said it didn’t go far enough.
FRANKFURT—The European Central Bank unveiled a rare makeover to the inner workings of monetary policy, in a change that is technical but consequential for the economy and investors.
