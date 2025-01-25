In Republic Day 2025 speech, President Droupadi Murmu pushes for ‘One Nation One Election’ – ‘prevents policy paralysis’

Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu said on January 25 that the ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal promises to redefine good governance in the country by preventing policy paralysis, mitigating resource diversion, and alleviating financial burdens on the state.

“Reforms of such magnitude require an audacity of vision. Another measure that promises to redefine the terms of good governance is the Bill introduced in Parliament to synchronise election schedules in the country,” In her address to the nation ahead of the 76th Republic Day," President Murmu said in her address to the nation ahead of the 76th Republic Day.

"The 'One Nation One Election' plan can promote consistency in governance, prevent policy paralysis, mitigate resource diversion, and reduce the financial burden, apart from offering many other benefits," she said.

In December last year, the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred One Nation One Election bills to Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) after a fiery debate in which the opposition termed the move "dictatorial." The bills pave way for simultaneous elections in the country.

76th Republic Day India is set to showcase its military prowess and rich cultural heritage and display a symbolic confluence of 'virasat' and 'vikas' on Kartavya Path in New Delhi to mark the 76th Republic Day on January 26 when the nation will also commemorate the platinum jubilee of the enactment of the Constitution.

The President also emphasised the government's ongoing efforts to "eliminate remnants of a colonial mindset that have lingered in the country for decades" and cited the replacement of the British-era criminal laws with three new modern laws. "We have been witnessing concerted efforts to change that mindset. Reforms of such magnitude require an audacity of vision," she said.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest on the occasion and the ceremonial parade will also see participation of a marching contingent and a band contingent from Indonesia.

The President also pointed out the need to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act with new laws reflective of Indian traditions. She mentioned the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which prioritise the delivery of justice over mere punishment and place a strong emphasis on addressing crimes against women and children.

The President also pointed to the persistently high economic growth rate in recent years, which has generated job opportunities, increased income for farmers and labourers, and lifted many out of poverty.

President Murmu mentioned various initiatives, including pre-matric and post-matric scholarships, national fellowships, and dedicated schemes aimed at the socio-economic development of these communities, such as the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan.

President Murmu urged citizens to remember the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the nation's freedom, highlighting the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose contributions to the freedom movement are now receiving due recognition.

The President praised the early 20th-century freedom fighters for uniting the nation in a well-organised independence movement and credited iconic figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, and Babasaheb Ambedkar for helping India rediscover its democratic values.

"Justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity are not just modern concepts; they have always been integral to our civilisational heritage," she asserted, noting that skeptics of the Constitution's future were proven wrong.

She praised the innovative use of technology in finance, noting that digital payment systems and direct benefit transfers have enhanced inclusion and transparency in the economy. The health of the banking system has improved due to reforms like the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which significantly reduced non-performing assets in commercial banks, she said.

The President called for a renewed commitment to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of truth, nonviolence, and compassion.