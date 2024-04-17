In these restaurants, loud music actually makes for better conversations
SummaryA new wave of listening bars and restaurants pair high-quality food and drink with stunning high-fidelity audio
ON A VISIT to Tokyo last spring, chef Sean Brock and his wife, Adi, had just found seats at the dimly lit, barely signposted Bar Track when the music stopped their conversation cold. It wasn’t the song (something by Cake) or the volume (modest), but the clarity and richness of the sound emanating from the speakers nestled among the albums and whiskey bottles behind the bar.