In these restaurants, loud music actually makes for better conversations

Go to the website or Instagram feed of a listening bar to scope out a menu, and you might find yourself scanning not just upcoming theme nights and listening sessions (see: “Hear Here," below), but equipment manifests as well. The Soundbar, in Oklahoma City, relies on Klipsch La Scala and Klipschorn speakers, while at the Equipment Room in Austin’s Hotel Magdalena, you’ll see more esoteric gear like a Pioneer H-R100 8-Track player and a 1975 vintage Nakamichi 600 cassette deck. Josh LaRue, a partner in the Magdalena, said, “We don’t use [it] often for nightly music service, though we have played a few special releases from artists or even a well-loved fave like the Cure’s ‘Greatest Hits’ or Willie Nelson’s ‘The Red Headed Stranger.’ "