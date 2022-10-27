In warning to North Korea, US says nuclear attack would mean 'end' of Kim Jong Un regime2 min read . 09:46 PM IST
- There is no scenario in which the Kim Jong Un regime could employ nuclear weapons and survive,' the Nuclear Posture Review said
In a stern warning to North Korea, the United States military said on Thursday that a nuclear attack on American interests would mean and “end" of Kim Jong Un’s regime in the country. The statement came in a strategy document which was released today.
"Any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its Allies and partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of that regime. There is no scenario in which the Kim regime could employ nuclear weapons and survive," the Nuclear Posture Review said.
The United States intends for its nuclear arsenal to deter "all forms of strategic attack," including those involving conventional weapons, the Pentagon said.
A senior defence official said, “This includes nuclear employment of any scale, and it includes high-consequence attacks of a strategic nature that use non-nuclear means."
The document also contained a warning to North Korea against employing the country's growing atomic arsenal.
The document says, "Any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its Allies and partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of that regime. There is no scenario in which the Kim regime could employ nuclear weapons and survive."
The development came after Kim Jong Un declared North Korea an "irreversible" nuclear power. The declaration thereby ended the negotiations over his banned arms programs.
The defence strategy also cites burgeoning threats from Russia and China as it rejects limits on using nuclear weapons. “By the 2030s the United States will, for the first time in its history face two major nuclear powers as strategic competitors and potential adversaries," it said.
If used by North Korea on the United States or its allies, the US doesn’t rule out using the weapons in retaliation to a non-nuclear strategic threat to the homeland, US forces abroad or allies, it said.
(With agency inputs)
