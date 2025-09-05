‘Inaccurate and misleading’: India dismisses Peter Navarro's rant, says ‘no comments’ on Trump post

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal “rejected” Navarro's latest remark about ‘Brahmins profiteering’ calling it “inaccurate and misleading," amid trade tensions and higher 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports into the US.

“We have seen the inaccurate and misleading statements made by Mr. Navarro, and obviously reject them,” said Randhir Jaiswal during a press briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

When asked about US President Donald Trump's latest post about ‘losing India, Russia to darkest China’, Jaiswal said: “no comments.”

What did Peter Navarro say Earlier, while defending the 50% tariff on all Indian goods imposed by US President Donald Trump, Navarro had claimed that “Brahmins are profiteering” at the expense of Indian people.

The Trump aide had further claimed that he failed to understand why India was strengthening its ties with Moscow and Beijing. “I would just say the Indian people, please, understand what's going on here. The Brahmins are profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop,” Navarro said during an interview with Fox News.

What the MEA said Besides ‘dismissing’ Navarro's controversial claims, Randhir Jaiswal further said talks between US and India are currently underway.

Jaiswal stated that both India and US “share a comprehensive global strategic partnership”, which is anchored in “shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties.” This partnership has “weathered several transitions and challenges” he added.