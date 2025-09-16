Income tax department announces last-minute ITR extension to 16 September amid portal glitches

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has granted a last-minute extension of one day—to 16 September 2025—to file income tax returns (ITRs) for income earned in the financial year ending 31 March 2025, the direct tax policy-making body said on Monday.

The original due date for filing ITRs for assessment year 2025-26 — the year in which tax returns are filed for the previous year’s income — was 31 July. It had earlier been extended to 15 September, CBDT said in a statement.

“CBDT has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for assessment year 2025-26 to 16 September, 2025. A formal order/notification is being issued separately,” the Board stated.

“To enable changes in the utilities, the e-filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 AM to 02:30 AM on 16 September 2025,” CBDT added.

Technical glitches On 15 September, some professionals expressed difficulties on social media about filing tax returns.

In response, the tax authority advised how to deal with technical problems.

“Sometimes, access difficulties with the Income Tax e-filing portal may arise due to local system/browser settings,” the Board said, while suggesting simple steps to address them.

The limited one-day extension suggests that there is unlikely to be any further extension of the due date.

The tax authority has over the years revamped its technology platform for filing returns and shares with taxpayers information about financial transactions executed during the year.

This enables them to file returns more accurately, thus enhancing voluntary compliance. The department has also offered the facility to update tax returns under an e-verification scheme to further foster compliance using a soft-nudge approach.

Rising numbers The number of taxpayers, which include people who file returns and those whose taxes are deducted at source, have steadily increased over the years.

More than seven crore ITRs were filed so far and still counting, the tax authority said in a social media update on Monday about the progress in return filing.

Also Read | Debt MFs: How to report capital gains in ITR after tax rule changes